AHS confirms E. coli case at Calgary daycare, no outbreak declared

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed a case of E. coli discovered at a Calgary daycare chain that was the centre of one of Canada’s worst E. coli outbreaks in 2023.

In a letter sent to parents of children attending Fueling Brains Academy West 85th campus, AHS said there is no evidence that the bacteria originated from the facility.

Dr. Franco Rizzuti, the medical officer of health in Calgary for AHS, said AHS has not declared an outbreak at the daycare.

“AHS’ investigation and the actions below are being taken out of an abundance of caution,” he said in the letter. “Inspection of the facility on July 4 did not find any infractions.”

Fueling Brains Academy voluntarily closed the West 85th campus late last week to perform a deep clean after staff learned that a one-year-old child who attends the facility tested positive for E. coli.

It marked the second time in less than a year that the West 85th campus of Fueling Brains was the subject of a closure due to E. coli.

In September 2023, more than 350 people became sick after an E. coli outbreak was declared for six Fueling Brains locations and five additional sites that shared a central kitchen.

A one-year-old child who attends the West 85th campus of Fueling Brains Academy tested positive for E.coli, prompting the daycare to close voluntarily.

Faisal Alimohd, the company’s co-founder and CEO, told Global News that the facility is complying with health and safety standards, adding there is “zero evidence that the E. coli originated from our facility.”

“We were also advised on Thursday that a second test was negative for E.coli, but a third test was being done,” Alimohd said in a statement.

“In the evening of Friday, July 5, AHS sent us a letter confirming the illness was E.coli, based on the third testing that they have conducted.”

Alimohd said there has been no indication of any additional spread.

“We understand the public interest in this situation, which is why we have been completely transparent. Despite the unwanted attention we received, we remain committed to doing what is right,” Alimohd said.

“Our team has acted with an abundance of caution. Fueling Brains values the health of our students and staff above all else which is why we have taken preemptive actions.”

Rizzuti said in the letter AHS has not issued a closure order for the daycare, adding it will reopen on Monday.

Facility staff are expected to continue monitoring and screening symptoms of daycare attendees and report to AHS daily.