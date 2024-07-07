Predator Ridge in Vernon, B.C. fully equips resort with AI-based wildfire detection systems

Send this page to someone via email

Following a successful pilot project, Predator Ridge in Vernon, B.C., has announced the commercial installation of an AI-based wildfire detection system.

Predator Ridge has commercially installed a Vancouver-based company’s SenseNet technology.

The SenseNet is equipped with advanced sensors, AI algorithms and real-time data analysis to provide highly accurate and early alerts to wildfire.

The installation follows the successful conclusion of a two-year pilot project with the City of Vernon, in partnership with Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Throughout the pilot, the SenseNet technology underwent extensive testing consistently demonstrating accuracy and speed in providing real-time data essential for deploying emergency response and protecting public safety.

“We are proud to be taking the lead on fire protection by partnering with SenseNet to become the first residential and resort community to enhance wildfire safety measures,” says Brad Pelletier, senior vice president at Predator Ridge.

Story continues below advertisement

1:05 B.C. resort community invests in high-tech wildfire detection system

“The integrity of SenseNet’s solution can help protect our Predator Ridge community and natural environment from a potential wildfire crisis through reliable and advanced wildfire monitoring to detect the earliest signs of wildfire and deploy the quickest response.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One hundred sensors, five gateways and five cameras are installed around the entire perimeter of the resort providing early wildfire detection using gas sensing and thermal imaging.

Vernon Fire Rescue will have 24/7 monitoring and management of the technology.

“In today’s environment, local governments need to be proactive to effectively protect our communities from the devastating effects of forest fires,” says Chief David Lind, director of fire rescue services.

“Cooperative efforts with the public, other levels of government, community-minded developers like Predator Ridge, and with our neighbours from the Okanagan Indian Band move the needle forward on building a more fire-resilient region.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department will have access to 360-degree views enabling AI-driven smoke detection and data-driven response integrating AI with data from the sensors, cameras, satellites and weather inputs.

This technology will allow for rapid wildfire detection and predictive analysis of wildfire behaviour.

According to the City of Vernon, Predator Ridge Resort has more than 1,300 acres of natural landscape of desert-like grassland and due to the natural topography, the North Okanagan region including the resort, experiences higher wildfire risk during periods of extreme heat, drought, air quality and lightning.