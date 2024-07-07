Public urged to stay away from Shuswap River as water levels remain high

Send this page to someone via email

Floating and swimming along the Shuswap River in the North Okanagan are strongly discouraged by the Shuswap River Ambassadors due to high water levels.

The group issued a second warning on Saturday, advising residents that with the increased water levels from snow runoff, swimming and the use of inflatables are dangerous.

The strong current puts people at risk as they may not be able to properly navigate the fast-moving water conditions.

Other hazards include the cold water temperature, debris that is not visible in the murky water, and log jams leaving sticks floating in the water that could pop inflatables.

“We have unpredictable fast-changing weather. The wind will drastically change the river conditions, which may push you upstream or into the river banks,” the group said in an update.

The Shuswap River Ambassadors are unable to predict when the conditions will be appropriate for floating again.

“Please respect the river and wait for lower water conditions before going on inflatables,” said the group.

Should residents choose to float during this time, they are advised to use a vessel that does not pop easily, have a life jacket, only go on short routes, stay away from fallen trees, and take a paddle to help navigate away from hazards.

According to the Shuswap River Ambassadors, the river is about four feet above its low water point. The water temperature is around 20 C in deeper areas.