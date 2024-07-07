Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three people, including two kids, dead after Hwy 4 crash in Sask.

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 12:40 pm
1 min read
Battlefords RCMP are investigating a fatal crash which occurred on Highway 4 Friday. View image in full screen
Battlefords RCMP are investigating a fatal crash which occurred on Highway 4 Friday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have died after a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask., on Friday.

The collision is one of two crashes that occurred on Highway 4 on July 5 which in total have claimed the lives of five people and left several others injured.

RCMP and local fire, EMS and STARS personnel were called at around 12:45 p.m.

RCMP say the driver of the van and two passengers were declared dead at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“They have been identified as a 48-year-old female, a five-year-old male, and a six-year-old male, all from Flying Dust First Nation,” RCMP said.

An adult female who was a passenger in the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The adult male driver – the sole occupant of the truck – was airlifted by STARS to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Now

Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Rash of serious crashes trigger calls for action'
Rash of serious crashes trigger calls for action
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices