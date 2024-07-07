Three people, including two kids, dead after Hwy 4 crash in Sask.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people have died after a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask., on Friday.

The collision is one of two crashes that occurred on Highway 4 on July 5 which in total have claimed the lives of five people and left several others injured.

RCMP and local fire, EMS and STARS personnel were called at around 12:45 p.m.

RCMP say the driver of the van and two passengers were declared dead at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“They have been identified as a 48-year-old female, a five-year-old male, and a six-year-old male, all from Flying Dust First Nation,” RCMP said.

An adult female who was a passenger in the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The adult male driver – the sole occupant of the truck – was airlifted by STARS to hospital with serious injuries.

Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.