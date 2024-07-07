Three people, including two kids, dead after Hwy 4 crash in Sask.

Three people have died after a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask., on Friday.
The collision is one of two crashes that occurred on Highway 4 on July 5 which in total have claimed the lives of five people and left several others injured.
RCMP and local fire, EMS and STARS personnel were called at around 12:45 p.m.
RCMP say the driver of the van and two passengers were declared dead at the scene.
“They have been identified as a 48-year-old female, a five-year-old male, and a six-year-old male, all from Flying Dust First Nation,” RCMP said.
An adult female who was a passenger in the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The adult male driver – the sole occupant of the truck – was airlifted by STARS to hospital with serious injuries.
Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.
