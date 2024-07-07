Man killed in shooting at Toronto gas station

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in Toronto’s east end, police say.

Toronto Police Service Duty Insp. Dan Pravica said officers were called at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting at a gas station in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a local trauma hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said on X that a suspect vehicle fled the area.

A journalist asked Pravica if there was any threat to public safety and if it was believed the shooting was random, or targeted but he couldn’t say.

“I don’t have any of that information. I don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety, but I can’t confirm,” he said.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area was asked to come forward.