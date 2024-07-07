Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Woman dead after stabbing in parking lot of Mississauga school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West in Mississauga on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West in Mississauga on Saturday. Global News
A woman has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Mississauga school on Saturday, police say.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell said that at around 5:30 p.m. July 6, officers went to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West for a disturbance.

Bell said there were reports of “lots of screaming and yelling.”

“Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Bell said.

“It was quickly determined that she had been stabbed and officers converged in the area.”

Witnesses gave officers a suspect description and a man was taken into custody nearby, Bell said.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Bell said it’s believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

“The nature of that relationship is still under investigation as it’s pretty early,” he said.

“So at this point, investigators are confident this is an isolated incident.”

