Heat warnings issued for much of Alberta ahead of sweltering forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings for much of Alberta with temperatures projected to reach upwards of 35C next week.

The warnings are currently in effect for areas across northern, central and southern Alberta, including High Level, Edmonton and Calgary.

Meteorologists expect a building upper ridge to bring “extremely warm temperatures” to the province beginning on Sunday.

“Daytime high temperatures of near 30 C on Sunday will gradually increase to near 35 C by Wednesday for many regions of Alberta,” a weather alert reads.

“Overnight lows in the mid teens will not provide much relief from the heat.”

Albertans in the affected areas are being advised to take precautions, such as rescheduling outdoor activities, taking frequent breaks from the heat and spending time in cooled indoor spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

People are also asked to drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated and to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

In preparation for warmer temperatures, the City of Edmonton announced Friday it will activate its weather response for extreme heat on Monday to keep vulnerable people safe.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

City staff said the response plan will end Friday night, but can be extended if the forecast changes.

“During a response to extreme heat, helping people avoid dehydration is increasingly important,” the city said.

“Providing access to drinking water and cool places for respite are essential to the city’s extreme weather response.”

Water bottle filling stations will be located in several locations across the city for residents to access potable water. An extra 24 filling stations will also be set up at transit centres and LRT stations.

Peace Officers will also be carrying water bottles to distribute to vulnerable people.

Libraries, pools and recreation centres are open for residents who need a break from the heat.

Meanwhile, officials from the City of Calgary announced Saturday that certain aspects of outdoor water restrictions have been lifted as they make progress on repairing a broken feeder main.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has moved from stage four water restrictions to stage three restrictions, which allows for some use of outside water.

Emergency Management Agency chief Sue Henry told reporters officials have given operational exemptions to stage three restrictions for public outdoor pools and spray parks so residents can beat the heat.

Many will be allowed to begin reopening on Saturday, she said, noting that city-owned spray parks should be open by 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“We still cannot allow everyone to fill up their own private backyard pool due to the amount of water that would be required,” Henry said.

“We know this is a disappointment for those who have a private pool, but we need to focus on what will provide a community benefit, especially given the public safety risk that comes from hot temperatures.”

1:44 Edmontonians try to stay cool despite heat warnings in place for much of Alberta