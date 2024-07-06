Menu

Fire

Heat wave increasing wilfdfire risk across B.C., service says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. prepares for increased wildfire risk'
B.C. prepares for increased wildfire risk
RELATED VIDEO: While it's been a relatively slow start to B.C.'s wildfire season, we're being warned that could change quickly due to ongoing drought conditions in parts of the province. As Cassidy Mosconi reports, new measures have been brought in to help avoid a repeat of the devastation in 2023 – Jun 12, 2024
As sweltering heat sets in over much of British Columbia, the province’s wildfire authority is warning that dry conditions will increase the potential for wildfire activity.

But, the BC Wildfire Service says the above-average temperatures expected to continue into next week, also lower the risk of lightning that can spark blazes.

It says there are about 90 fires currently burning in B.C., noting 73 per cent of them were caused by lightning.

None are considered “Wildfires of Note,” which are highly visible and may pose a threat to public safety. But the service is reporting about 20 are classified as burning out of control.

Click to play video: 'Canadian wildfire fighters don’t want ‘catastrophe’ to be ‘catalyst’ for change'
Canadian wildfire fighters don’t want ‘catastrophe’ to be ‘catalyst’ for change

One such blaze is the Patry Creek fire about 60 kilometres north of Fort Nelson, which the service upgraded to “out of control” on Friday after warm, dry, windy weather set in.

It says that blaze is now expected to grow beyond its current perimeter, but does not pose an immediate threat to the community.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for more than two dozen regions across the province, noting the worst of the heat wave is expected to start Sunday and last into next week.

Click to play video: 'Innovative B.C. technology company tests wildfire suppression with drones'
Innovative B.C. technology company tests wildfire suppression with drones
© 2024 The Canadian Press

