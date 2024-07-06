Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Widespread heat warnings issued as temperatures skyrocket across B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. braces for warmer weather'
B.C. braces for warmer weather
Temperatures are rising this weekend across the province with Environment Canada issuing heat warnings across the province. With more on whether or not B.C. is better equipped than years past to handle the warmer weather is Troy Clifford, former Provincial President at Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency dispatchers of BC.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings as a heatwave that’s expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for more than two dozen regions, saying a “building ridge of high pressure” is bringing extreme temperatures to much of the province.

The warnings cover much of B.C.’s bottom third, inland sections of the central and north coasts, as well as the northeastern part of the province.

The weather office says the worst of the heat wave is expected to start Sunday.

While it says temperatures are expected to moderate by the middle of the week, “the timing is currently uncertain.”

Click to play video: 'Warning for public to take steps to stay cool as heat wave hits B.C.'
Warning for public to take steps to stay cool as heat wave hits B.C.

Provincial health minister Adrian Dix is urging residents to figure out where their homes are coolest and to keep windows and blinds closed during the hottest times of day.

Story continues below advertisement

Dix also says vulnerable people are at high risk during heat waves, as are seniors.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers say they expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

Trending Now

The weather office says early signs of heat illness could include fatigue, thirst, headache and unusually dark urine, and that it can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies.

It says people should drink plenty of water and to check on neighbours and anyone who lives alone.

Anyone experiencing a heat-related emergency is encouraged to call 911.

Click to play video: 'How to protect yourself against the heat?'
How to protect yourself against the heat?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices