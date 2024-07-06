Drug alert issued for Waterloo Region for 3rd time in 6 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

After four people died and dozens of others suffering overdoses, a community drug alert has been issued for Waterloo Region.

Overdose Monitoring Alert and Response System (OMARS) officials say it is believed the four deaths, which occurred between June 28 and July 4, were drug related.

At the same time, there were also another 41 overdoses/drug poisonings reported.

The consumption and treatment services (CTS) site in Kitchener has a drug-checking program and OMARS says Flubromazolam AKA “Liquid Xanax”, Xylazine, Fentanyl Analogues, Medetomidine/dexmedetomidine and Bromazolam.

The agency notes that the substances it has identified have not been directly linked to the overdoses.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Flubromazolam can result in severe and prolonged sedation, slow breathing, low blood pressure, memory loss, difficulty in following and responding in a conversation, loss of muscle control in arms and legs, sleep paralysis, visual disturbances and heart palpitations.

Story continues below advertisement

The warning from OMARS says that the drug remains in the body for a long time and that using it multiple times can cause it to build up in the body which increases the risk of experiencing a drug poisoning.

This is the third time in six weeks that a community drug alert has been issued for Waterloo Region.

OMARS also issued an alert in mid-June after five deaths were reported in five days, and again on May 28 after two people died and 35 overdoses occurred between May 23 and May 26. That alert was extended on June 4 after four more deaths and 50 more overdoses occurred in the following days.

Community Drug Alert for #WaterlooRegion, increase in reported drug poisonings.

Substances of concern, including "Liquid Xanax" in the unregulated supply. Carry Naloxone & stay safe, the CTS and drug checking is open at 150 Duke St. West Full alert: https://t.co/7h5k9RfcED pic.twitter.com/GebsfAehko — WRIDS (@DrugStrategyWR) July 5, 2024