SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors re-sign veteran guard-forward Temple

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have re-signed veteran guard-forward Garrett Temple.

The team did not disclose the length of the contract or the financial terms of it.

Temple was a free agent after spending last season in Toronto where he averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 10.7 minutes in 27 games primarily coming off the bench.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player'
NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player
Story continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old is set to enter his 15th season in the NBA, with the Raptors being his 12th team. After entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Temple played for Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, Memphis, LA Clippers, Brooklyn, Chicago and New Orleans before coming to Toronto.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The six-foot-five, 190-pound Temple owns career averages of 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.5 minutes in 743 contests, with 289 starts.

Trending Now

He also played one season overseas, appearing in 28 games with Novipiù Casale Monferrato in Italy during the 2011-12 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices