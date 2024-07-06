Menu

Crime

‘Suspicious’ death of woman in Brantford, Ont., under investigation by police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Police reported the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday night, saying the woman and man are known to one another. View image in full screen
Police reported the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday night, saying the woman and man are known to one another. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police in Brantford have described the death of a woman as “suspicious” while they have also taken a man in custody.

Police reported the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday night, saying the woman and man are known to one another.

They added few other details other than to say they are not seeking any further updates.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” police said in a second tweet.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

