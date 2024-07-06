‘Suspicious’ death of woman in Brantford, Ont., under investigation by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brantford have described the death of a woman as “suspicious” while they have also taken a man in custody.

Police reported the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday night, saying the woman and man are known to one another.

They added few other details other than to say they are not seeking any further updates.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” police said in a second tweet.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

The Brantford Police Service are currently investigating the suspicious death of a 40 year old female. One male is in custody in relation to this investigation and the police are not seeking any further suspects. The suspect and the victim are known to each other. — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 5, 2024