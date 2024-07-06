‘Suspicious’ death of woman in Brantford, Ont., under investigation by police

Police in Brantford have described the death of a woman as “suspicious” while they have also taken a man in custody.
Police reported the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday night, saying the woman and man are known to one another.
They added few other details other than to say they are not seeking any further updates.
“There is no danger to the public at this time,” police said in a second tweet.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
