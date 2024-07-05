Menu

Traffic

2 people seriously injured in Whitemud motorcycle crash: police

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 7:41 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday near the Whitemud eastbound approaching the 17th Street exit ramp. View image in full screen
Edmonton police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday near the Whitemud eastbound approaching the 17th Street exit ramp. Global News
Motorists were asked to avoid the Whitemud eastbound approaching the 17th Street exit ramp during their Friday commute after a motorcycle collision on the ramp.

Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison told Global News officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the bottom of the ramp around 3:15 p.m.

It was reported to police that a Honda motorcycle was travelling south on 17th Street when it collided with a Ford Edge turning onto 17th Street from the Whitemud eastbound exit ramp.

“EMS treated and transported the male driver of the motorcycle and his female passenger to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” Pattison said in an emailed statement.

Police said the driver of the Ford Edge was uninjured.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.

Pattison said the intersection will be closed heading into Friday evening.

A Honda motorcycle travelling south on 17th Street collided with a Ford Edge turning onto 17th Street from the Whitemud eastbound exit ramp. View image in full screen
A Honda motorcycle travelling south on 17th Street collided with a Ford Edge turning onto 17th Street from the Whitemud eastbound exit ramp. Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

