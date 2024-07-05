SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stampede organizers prepared for rain, hail or shine

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 6:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede prepared in case of heat, downpours'
Calgary Stampede prepared in case of heat, downpours
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth as seen a lot of weather in its hundred-plus years and it says its prepared for any event. Doug Vaessen reports
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Stampede is underway for another year, and organizers are hoping the weather will play nice to help set another attendance record.

During Sneak-A-Peek on Thursday night, a thunderstorm hit Calgary, forcing patrons at Stampede Park to seek shelter from the hail.

Stampede organizers said they’re well prepared to handle any weather event.

“We have mass radio communication, we have mass rave alerts that go out across the park to allow our employees to notify patrons in their respective areas to seek shelter if necessary,” said the Stampede’s director of public safety Kerrie Blizard.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We have on-site wind, lightning and air quality monitoring, as well we have an on-site meteorologist,” she added.

Temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected in Calgary next week.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Visitors enjoying the sun on the first day of the 2024 Calgary Stampede. View image in full screen
Visitors enjoying the sun on the opening day of the 2024 Calgary Stampede. Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices