Stampede organizers prepared for rain, hail or shine

The Calgary Stampede is underway for another year, and organizers are hoping the weather will play nice to help set another attendance record.

During Sneak-A-Peek on Thursday night, a thunderstorm hit Calgary, forcing patrons at Stampede Park to seek shelter from the hail.

Stampede organizers said they’re well prepared to handle any weather event.

“We have mass radio communication, we have mass rave alerts that go out across the park to allow our employees to notify patrons in their respective areas to seek shelter if necessary,” said the Stampede’s director of public safety Kerrie Blizard.

“We have on-site wind, lightning and air quality monitoring, as well we have an on-site meteorologist,” she added.

Temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected in Calgary next week.

