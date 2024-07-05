Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

‘A beacon of hope’: Sierra Leone bans child marriage

By Sia Foryo Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 5:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sierra Leone passes law to end child marriage'
Sierra Leone passes law to end child marriage
In West Africa's Sierra Leone, the country has taken a significant step forward in the fight against child marriage by passing a new law criminalizing the practice. The passing of this new law is a welcome development for Sierra Leonean refugees who have resettled in Canada, as they are beginning to see attitudes changing. Neetu Garcha reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sierra Leoneans living in B.C. are applauding the recent law that bans child marriages in the West African country, but are raising concerns about how the new legislation will be enforced.

“Because of the level of, illiteracy in Sierra Leone, there’s some people that, even though this law has been enacted now, they will not hear about it.” Valda Kargbo, vice-president of the Sierra Leonean Community of British Columbia told Global News.

“And so we have to do more. We can’t just pluck something out and plunk it down somewhere else and think that it’s going to work.”

Valda Kargbo, vice-president of the Sierra Leonean Community of British Columbia, says she is pleased about the new law, but worries about how it will be enforced. View image in full screen
Valda Kargbo, vice-president of the Sierra Leonean Community of British Columbia, says she is pleased about the new law, but worries about how it will be enforced. Submitted

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio signed the bill into law on July 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the law, anyone who marries a person under the age of 18 will face jail terms of at least 15 years or a fine of around $4,000.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to UNICEF, child brides are common in Sierra Leone, a country of 9 million people.

Click to play video: 'Local Vancouver Filmmaker raises awareness about child brides in new film'
Local Vancouver Filmmaker raises awareness about child brides in new film

The organization said that in 2017 there were 800,000 wives under the age of 18, including 400,000 younger than 15.

“This is an accomplishment that will define my administration,” Bio said, calling the new law a “beacon of hope in Africa where women have boundless opportunities to be and determine their own future and inspire the world.”

According to UNICEF, as of 2017, 30 per cent of girls had been married before their 18th birthday, down from 37 per cent 25 years earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

For Albert Mackoty, a survivor of the Sierra Leonean civil war and president of the Sierra Leonean Community of British Columbia, this new law brings immense joy and is considered a landmark achievement.

Trending Now
Albert Mackoty called the new legislation a landmark achievement. View image in full screen
Albert Mackoty called the new legislation a landmark achievement. Submitted

Mackoty reflected on his experiences growing up in Sierra Leone and witnessing how girls are treated in that society.

Mackoty said child marriages are not only embedded in the culture, but poverty has exasperated the reason why families marry off their children.

“I think it’s a great opportunity now that we have these laws to think in this direction now to protect these girls,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Former child bride, Shakila Zareen meets the prime minister in Vancouver'
Former child bride, Shakila Zareen meets the prime minister in Vancouver

Advocates hope the new legislation will better protect children in Sierra Leone, but says more still needs to be done.

Story continues below advertisement

“The government should invest more in… education,” Mackoty said. “They should invest in raising awareness.”

Sierra Leone joins a list of African countries that have banned child marriages.

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices