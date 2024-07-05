Deadly shooting in Woodstock, Ont., under investigation as intimate partner violence

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Woodstock, Ont., say one person is dead and another is in hospital following a shooting incident they believe is a case of intimate partner violence.

The man and woman involved were in a relationship, police confirmed Friday, and police believe there is “no threat to public safety.”

Police also said a post mortem on the deceased is scheduled for Friday and that the surviving victim is recovering in hospital.

Officers were first called to the home on Champlain Avenue after receiving “numerous” 911 calls about gunshots around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound and a man “a short distance away” also suffering from a gunshot wound. The firearm was found at the scene.

Police statements so far have not identified whether the man or woman is the deceased. Global News has reached out to the Woodstock Police Service but had not received a response as of publication time.

Officers remain on Champlain Avenue as they wait for authorization to search for additional evidence, police said.