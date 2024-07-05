Menu

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar extends Drake feud with new bag of tricks in ‘Not Like Us’ music video

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2024 12:53 pm
Kendrick Lamar is jumping into another round of the Drake diss battle.

The Compton, Calif., native marked U.S. Independence Day by unleashing his music video for “Not Like Us,” the latest chapter in his pointed takedown of the Toronto rapper.

The video features Lamar throwing further metaphorical punches at Drake and leaning heavily into owl motifs, a reference to Drake’s circle of friends and their fashion brand October’s Very Own.

One of the most prominent scenes has Lamar smashing a piñata shaped like an owl, and the video nears its close as Lamar lingers in front of a birdcage with a live owl locked inside.

The video also makes several subtle pokes at Toronto with the help of notable California names.

There’s an appearance by former Toronto Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan — who was traded away from the team in 2018 — shaking hands with Lamar, while the song’s producer Mustard, born Dijon McFarlane, sports a Toronto Blue Jays cap.

Last month, Lamar took another victory lap in his spat with Drake by holding a three-hour concert in Los Angeles packed with 17,000 fans and appearances by an array of fellow hip-hop stars. During the show, Lamar performed “Not Like Us” no fewer than four times.

A composite image, made from two photos, show musician Kendrick Lamar, left, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif., and Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, at the premiere of the series “Euphoria,” in Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. Lamar released the video for his hit Drake takedown track “Not Like Us,” featuring imagery that references the Toronto rapper and his October’s Very Own fashion brand. View image in full screen
A composite image, made from two photos, show musician Kendrick Lamar, left, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif., and Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, at the premiere of the series “Euphoria,” in Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. Lamar released the video for his hit Drake takedown track “Not Like Us,” featuring imagery that references the Toronto rapper and his October’s Very Own fashion brand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello
© 2024 The Canadian Press

