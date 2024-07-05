Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Unemployment rate ticks up to 6.4% in June amid job losses: StatCan

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 8:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Work more, not less: Could Canada follow Greece’s 6-day workweek?'
Work more, not less: Could Canada follow Greece’s 6-day workweek?
While some employers toy with the idea of four-day week, Greece is taking an unorthodox approach by introducing a six-day workweek for certain industries. Neetu Garcha explains how Greece is justifying the policy, and whether it could gain any traction in Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The national unemployment rate rose to 6.4 per cent in June amid job losses in the month, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Canadian employers collectively shed 1,400 jobs in the month, the agency said Friday.

June’s labour force survey results compare to a jobless rate of 6.2 per cent in May, when the economy added 27,000 positions.

The transportation and warehousing sectors, as well as public administration, led declines in jobs last month, according to StatCan. The accommodation and food services industries and agricultural sector helped to offset losses.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

June marks the second month of job losses so far in 2024. While the unemployment rate has climbed from a record low of 4.9 per cent two years ago, the jobless rate has largely risen as job gains fail to keep pace with Canada’s growing population.

Story continues below advertisement

Compared to this time last year, overall employment is up by 1.7 per cent, or 343,000 positions.

The Bank of Canada is looking for cooling in the labour market, particularly in wage growth, as it weighs when it can deliver further interest rate cuts.

Trending Now

Average hourly wages accelerated to 5.4 per cent in June from 5.1 per cent in May, StatCan said.

Click to play video: 'Interest rate cuts ‘reasonable’ to expect if inflation lines up with Bank of Canada’s expectations: Macklem'
Interest rate cuts ‘reasonable’ to expect if inflation lines up with Bank of Canada’s expectations: Macklem
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices