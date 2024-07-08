Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: 35 to 40 C heat scorches the valley

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
30 degree heat sticks around the Okanagan right through the middle of the month. View image in full screen
30 degree heat sticks around the Okanagan right through the middle of the month. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A heat warning is in effect for the entire Okanagan valley for dangerous heat over 35 C this week.

Daytime highs will reach their peak early in the week with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s C both Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pure blue skies and sunshine are expected through the period, even as afternoon temperatures dip to the mid-30s C Thursday and Friday.

A major upper ridge of high pressure is responsible for the massive blast of heat.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Skies will stay sunny as daytime highs stay in the mid-30s C into the weekend.

Extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related event, so be sure to take lots of breaks in indoor cool spaces, drink plenty of water and take a cool bath or shower to get the relief your body needs.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices