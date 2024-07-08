Okanagan weather: 35 to 40 C heat scorches the valley

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning is in effect for the entire Okanagan valley for dangerous heat over 35 C this week.

Daytime highs will reach their peak early in the week with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s C both Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pure blue skies and sunshine are expected through the period, even as afternoon temperatures dip to the mid-30s C Thursday and Friday.

A major upper ridge of high pressure is responsible for the massive blast of heat.

Skies will stay sunny as daytime highs stay in the mid-30s C into the weekend.

Extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related event, so be sure to take lots of breaks in indoor cool spaces, drink plenty of water and take a cool bath or shower to get the relief your body needs.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

