Vintage truck stolen in Salmon Arm, police seek public’s help

A vintage vehicle that draws attention because of its age and great condition wound up drawing the wrong type of scrutiny.

This week, Salmon Arm RCMP said a 1940 Ford pickup truck was stolen from a local business. They’re asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for the unique ride—even though it may have been painted a new colour.

“The pickup truck is quite unique due to its good condition, and year of make,” said police.

If you spot the truck, please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044 and reference file number 2024-4011.