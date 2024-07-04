Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Vintage truck stolen in Salmon Arm, police seek public’s help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 6:22 pm
1 min read
Views of the 1940 Ford truck that was stolen in Salmon Arm. View image in full screen
Views of the 1940 Ford truck that was stolen in Salmon Arm. RCMP
A vintage vehicle that draws attention because of its age and great condition wound up drawing the wrong type of scrutiny.

This week, Salmon Arm RCMP said a 1940 Ford pickup truck was stolen from a local business. They’re asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for the unique ride—even though it may have been painted a new colour.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The pickup truck is quite unique due to its good condition, and year of make,” said police.

If you spot the truck, please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044 and reference file number 2024-4011.

