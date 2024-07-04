4 injured after motorcycle, OPP cruiser collide in Kawartha Lakes

Four people — including an OPP officer — suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle and an OPP vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 35 and Glenarm Road.
Police say both drivers and two passengers all sustained minor injuries.
The section of the highway was closed as OPP investigated, noting Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), did not invoke its mandate.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said Thursday afternoon.
OPP are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have video and/or dashcam footage of the incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122.
