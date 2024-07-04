4 injured after motorcycle, OPP cruiser collide in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Four people — including an OPP officer — suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle and an OPP vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 35 and Glenarm Road.

Police say both drivers and two passengers all sustained minor injuries.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a collision involving a cruiser. On July 3, 2024 at 9:27 pm a collision occurred between a passenger vehicle and a subdued cruiser. Four involved parties were reported to have minor injuries. #CKLOPP ^jk pic.twitter.com/MZ4jqJddqk — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 4, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The section of the highway was closed as OPP investigated, noting Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), did not invoke its mandate.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said Thursday afternoon.

OPP are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have video and/or dashcam footage of the incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122.