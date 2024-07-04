Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 injured after motorcycle, OPP cruiser collide in Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 4:20 pm
1 min read
OPP say four people suffered minor injuries after a motorcycle and an OPP cruiser collided on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on July 3, 2024. View image in full screen
OPP say four people suffered minor injuries after a motorcycle and an OPP cruiser collided on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on July 3, 2024. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people — including an OPP officer — suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle and an OPP vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 35 and Glenarm Road.

Police say both drivers and two passengers all sustained minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The section of the highway was closed as OPP investigated, noting Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), did not invoke its mandate.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said Thursday afternoon.

OPP are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have video and/or dashcam footage of the incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices