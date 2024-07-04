Menu

Crime

Driver flees after construction worker struck in Quinte West: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Road crews with a stop sign View image in full screen
FILE photo. Quinte West OPP say a vehicle fled the scene after striking a construction worker on Wednesday. Getty Images
A construction worker was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that police say fled the scene just north of Belleville on Wednesday morning.

Quinte West OPP say around 8:30 a.m. construction workers were using flags to slow traffic due to maintenance work at the intersection of Foxboro-Stirling and Wallbridge Loyalist roads, north of Belleville.

Police say a Black Dodge Ram pickup truck — without licence plates — travelled through the intersection and struck a construction worker.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, OPP said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Wallbridge Loyalist Road.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Construction worker shortage affecting Peterborough and beyond'
Construction worker shortage affecting Peterborough and beyond
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

