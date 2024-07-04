Montreal home sales rose in June as prices kept climbing: real estate board

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 6.4 per cent in June compared with the same month last year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,830 for the month, up from 3,598 in June 2023.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 7.2 per cent rise for the price of a plex at $777,000 last month.

The median price for a single-family home rose 5.8 per cent to $582,500 and the median price for a condominium rose 2.8 per cent to $401,000.

Active listings for June jumped 24.4 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,620.

New listings rose 7.6 per cent to 5,446.