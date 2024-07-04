Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King adjourned to July 15

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. View image in full screen
"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King was adjourned this morning without proceeding to the defence case.

King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in 2022 in a massive protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions, vaccine mandates, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police, and other offences related to his role in the three-week long demonstration.

His defence was expected to present its case today at Superior Court of Ontario in Ottawa, but the matter was adjourned to July 15.

Trending Now

The Canadian Press has reached out to King’s attorney.

When his trial began in May the Crown used King’s own social media videos to argue that King was an outspoken leader in the protest who wielded influence over the crowds as they blocked streets and blared air horns through all hours of the night and day.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices