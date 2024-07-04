2 prominent B.C. MLAs announce they will not seek re-election this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Two prominent B.C. MLAs have announced they will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Rob Fleming and Harry Bains both issued statements on Thursday announcing their decision.

Fleming, the MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake and the current minister of transportation, said that “after much careful consideration,” he has decided to not seek re-election.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my constituents in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia for the better part of two decades,” he said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Bains, the MLA for Surrey-Newton and the current minister of labour, said “Serving British Columbians and people in my community has been truly fulfilling, but now I am looking forward to spending more time with my loved ones who have stood by me during my time in public office. I could not have done any of this without them and their support.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Should B.C. transit be considered an essential service?

Both Fleming and Bains said they are committed to making sure Premier David Eby and the current NDP government win re-election.

A few days ago, Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley and the current minister of forests announced he will not be seeking re-election.

The three ministers join at least eight other NDP MLAs who have said they will not seek re-election.