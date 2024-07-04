Crop development falls behind normal due to cooler, wet conditions: Sask. Crop Report

Send this page to someone via email

As most of Saskatchewan received rain over the past week, producers have reported a good crop, pasture and hay conditions but overall, crop development continues to fall behind schedule due to cooler and wet conditions.

According to the recent Saskatchewan crop report for the week of June 25 to July 1, producers are hoping for warmer temperatures and drier conditions in the upcoming weeks to support crop advancement and haying progress.

“The amount of rainfall was variable over the past week across the province. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Goodeve and Ituna areas at 143 mm and 133 mm respectively,” the report read.

“The Rosetown and Biggar areas received 130 mm and 120 mm respectively. The Semans area received 112 mm and the Smiley area received 108 mm over the past week.”

Producers have also reported an increase in the topsoil moisture with the frequent rainfall across the province.

“Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 14 per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate and six per cent short,” the report read.

“Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at nine per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, six per cent short and one per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, nine per cent short and two per cent very short.”

Overall, pasture conditions are good throughout Saskatchewan. Currently, 29 per cent of pastures are reported as excellent, 57 per cent are good, 13 per cent are fair and one per cent is reported as poor, the report read.

“Many producers slowed or delayed their haying operations with the frequent and forecasted rains over the past week across the province,” the report stated. “Six per cent of the hay crop has received its first cut with three per cent baled or silage. Hay quality is rated as 25 per cent excellent, 69 per cent good and six per cent fair.”

However, with continued rainfall across Saskatchewan, excess moisture is the main cause of crop damage as some producers reported severe damage. The other two causes of moderate crop damage are attributed to hail and wind conditions.

Aside from weather conditions, producers have reported gophers to be a continuous problem in canola where some are moderate to severe damage. Cooler weather has helped slowed the grasshopper development but as weather conditions become warmer and drier, producers will continue to monitor their fields.

Over the upcoming weeks, producers will be applying fungicide to slow the disease progression in their fields, the report stated.

“As most producers wrap up weed spraying, some acres are yet to be covered due to the frequent rain and wind delays. In the coming weeks, fungicide spraying will commence with some areas of the province having already started,” the report read. “Haying will progress in many regions and begin in those areas that have been waiting for drier conditions. Producers will continue to monitor their fields for pests and diseases.”

The full crop report can be found on the Saskatchewan government site.