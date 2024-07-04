Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg firefighters perform river rescue near Assiniboine Park

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
File photo of the Assiniboine River, as seen from the footbridge to Assiniboine Park. View image in full screen
File photo of the Assiniboine River, as seen from the footbridge to Assiniboine Park. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews rescued a person from the river near the Assiniboine Park bridge Wednesday night.

The WFPS said they arrived at the scene at 10:18 p.m., after reports that a person was in the Assiniboine River and moving with the current.

With the use of water rescue boats, a Winnipeg Police Service drone, and the police Air1 helicopter, the person was rescued near Ferry Road and Park Boulevard North, where they were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Firefighters say they’re not sure why or how the person ended up in the water, but urge Winnipeggers to stay safe around the city’s waterways.

Click to play video: 'Lifesaving Society Manitoba shares water safety tips for summer'
Lifesaving Society Manitoba shares water safety tips for summer
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices