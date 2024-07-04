Winnipeg firefighters perform river rescue near Assiniboine Park

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews rescued a person from the river near the Assiniboine Park bridge Wednesday night.

The WFPS said they arrived at the scene at 10:18 p.m., after reports that a person was in the Assiniboine River and moving with the current.

With the use of water rescue boats, a Winnipeg Police Service drone, and the police Air1 helicopter, the person was rescued near Ferry Road and Park Boulevard North, where they were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters say they’re not sure why or how the person ended up in the water, but urge Winnipeggers to stay safe around the city’s waterways.