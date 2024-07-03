The head of Pride Toronto says he’s disappointed protest stopped parade

The executive director of Pride Toronto says he is “very disappointed” that pro-Palestinian protesters forced Sunday’s annual parade to be cut short, arguing that meeting their demands would deprive the city’s LGBTQ+ community of essential support.

Kojo Modeste said in an interview that Pride Toronto has issued several statements voicing support for LGTBQ+ Palestinians and civilians in Gaza devastated by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

But Modeste added that he does not endorse the actions of protesters who gathered near the intersection of Yonge and Wellesley and blocked the parade route, with some holding banners that read “No Pride in genocide” and “Stop pinkwashing,” while chanting “Free Palestine.”

“I was not shocked. But I was very disappointed,” Modeste said.

“Pride being a protest, I think it’s something that can happen at any time. But for me, it must be done respectfully. It must be done peacefully and should not interfere with other folks wanting to enjoy and celebrate Pride.”

Sunday’s parade began at 2 p.m., as large crowds joined one of Canada’s largest Pride events, blowing whistles, banging drums, marching and waving flags through downtown Toronto.

A few hours later, Toronto police posted on social media that a demonstration had caused a disruption. Pride Toronto then announced that the remainder of the parade had been cancelled, citing safety concerns.

Modeste said the decision to cancel the parade was made after he and a group of elders from the LGBTQ+ community approached the protesters, who explained they would not move unless Pride Toronto met their demands.

The protesters, who call themselves the Coalition Against Pinkwashing, have demanded that Pride Toronto cut ties with corporations they allege profit from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Modeste countered that Canadian corporations play a significant role in supporting the LGBTQ+ community by backing Pride events and funding social programs. Losing those services would be “very disheartening,” Modeste said.

“This is why the private sector is there. And when the private sector steps up to do this work, I think it’s something that we have to embrace,” Modeste said.

The protest group has also demanded that Pride Toronto remove police presence from its events, but Modeste noted Pride “has no choice” but to work with police to close off streets and accommodate thousands of visitors.

Modeste doesn’t believe disrupting the parade was the most effective way to make change.

“Pride Toronto cannot, does not have the authority to, really make changes on what we’re seeing happening (in Gaza),” said Modeste.

“The politicians, the lawmakers, are the ones that have some authority to help to make some of those changes…I do believe that the groups here are targeting some of the wrong institutions. And I do hope that we can see more dialogue happening with lawmakers.”

He added that Pride Toronto is “more than happy” to have an open dialogue with the protesters to hear their concerns.

Modeste said that despite the disruption, Pride Toronto received positive feedback from the LGBTQ+ community about this year’s festival.