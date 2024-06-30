Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada’s largest Pride parades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend. Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend. Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of the country’s largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration.

The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.

Pride Toronto says the parade will start off on Bloor Street and Church Street before winding down Yonge Street and then ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The parade is set to start around 2:00 p.m. local time.

Trending Now

It’s believed this parade will feature several LGBTQ+ newcomers to Canada who are celebrating their first Pride events in Toronto this month.

Many who will be participating in Toronto’s Pride events says this is a symbol of hope and belonging after fleeing persecution elsewhere in the world.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices