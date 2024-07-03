Menu

Crime

Saskatoon city bus assault results in arrest: police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 12:40 pm
Council is expected to award a contract worth $3 million to enhance Saskatoon’s bus system and complete rapid transit planning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a woman was assaulted on a city bus Tuesday. File / Global News
A woman was assaulted on a Saskatoon city bus Tuesday, according to police.

A disturbance on a city bus in the 300 block of Confederation Drive was reported to Saskatoon police at around 9:45 p.m.

Officers said a woman got into an argument with the victim before threatening and hitting her. The victim did not have serious injuries.

Saskatoon public transit incidents result in increased safety measures
Police say a 49-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Increased safety measures have been announced for Saskatoon’s public transit after several incidents have popped up on buses.

Assaults and stabbings have been reported over the past couple months.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

