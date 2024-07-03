Saskatoon city bus assault results in arrest: police

See more sharing options

A woman was assaulted on a Saskatoon city bus Tuesday, according to police.

A disturbance on a city bus in the 300 block of Confederation Drive was reported to Saskatoon police at around 9:45 p.m.

Officers said a woman got into an argument with the victim before threatening and hitting her. The victim did not have serious injuries.

Police say a 49-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Increased safety measures have been announced for Saskatoon’s public transit after several incidents have popped up on buses.

Assaults and stabbings have been reported over the past couple months.