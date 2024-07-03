Menu

Crime

Sex crime case of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller to return to court in October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2024 11:56 am
The case against Robert Miller has moved a step closer to trial, even as questions remain about the ailing billionaire’s ability to appear in court to face multiple sex charges.

Lawyers for Miller and the Crown appeared in a Montreal courtroom Wednesday, but the accused was not present as a next date was set for Oct. 1.

The founder of global electronics distributor Future Electronics was arrested in May on 21 sex charges involving 10 complainants, many of whom were minors when the alleged offences occurred between 1994 and 2016. One of the alleged victims was under the age of 14.

Prosecutor Delphine Mauger confirmed today that the Crown has started providing evidence to Miller’s lawyers, in a complex case spanning many years and two separate police investigations.

Mauger said a judge will also have to determine whether Miller is healthy enough to stand trial, after his lawyers argued that he’s too sick with Parkinson’s disease to appear in court.

A Quebec Superior Court judge declined last month to hear Miller’s application for a stay of proceedings on the grounds of his illness, but the prosecutor said a hearing on the issue will be held in front of a different judge at a later date.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

