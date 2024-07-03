Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Rare, naturally conceived quadruplets born in Scotland

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 1:29 pm
2 min read
A split image. On the left, the parents stand above four intubated newborns. On the right, mother Arlene is sitting with four swaddled newborns in her lap. View image in full screen
Arlene and John Mitchell of Lothian, Scotland became the first couple in their region to welcome naturally conceived quadruplets on May 14, 2024. Instagram @nhs_lothian
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Life just got a lot busier for one Scottish couple celebrating the births of their rare, naturally conceived quadruplet babies.

Arlene and John Mitchell welcomed their four newborn sons, Ben, Noah, Harrison and Rory, on May 14.

The family, which lives in the village of Longridge, is the first to have naturally conceived quadruplets in the Lothian region of Scotland, the local health authority reported. The odds of naturally conceiving quadruplets are estimated to be about one in 700,000 births.

NHS Lothian said a “dedicated team of 17 doctors and midwives” delivered the four newborns. The medical team at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh said they are “immensely proud” of the medical feat.

The quads were delivered during a planned caesarean section when Arlene was 30 weeks pregnant.

Story continues below advertisement
Nurses and doctors and midwives stand for a photo in their scrubs and caps. Many are wearing tape on their chest that notes an order, like "Nurse 1, Quad 3." View image in full screen
A team of 17 doctors and midwives delivered the quadruplets at the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on May 14. Instagram @nhs_lothian

According to the BBC, the smallest of the quadruplets, Harrison, was born weighing 2 pounds, 14 ounces. The other three brothers each weighed 2 pounds, 15 ounces each. Arlene, 34, said the birth of her four newborns was “an incredible and overwhelming experience.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She told the BBC it was a “total shock” when she learned at her first scan they would be having quadruplets.

“I was absolutely speechless and my husband just couldn’t believe it,” she recalled. “They are really beautiful and we are so delighted.”

Arlene said they cannot wait to take the quads home to their two older children, 11-year-old daughter Lauren and son Hunter, 3.

Now a family of eight, the Mitchells will likely have to get used to chaos in their lives, especially with four newborns in need of care. John seemed to anticipate the wild change of pace when he told the BBC, “Life is going to be a bit noisier for all of us.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Still, John said he’s excited to unite his large family.

The quadruplets, who are still in medical care, have been moved to St John’s Hospital in Livingston to be closer to where the Mitchell family lives.

Is it safe to have quadruplets?

According to the U.S.-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, multiple births have a higher-than-normal chance of complications for both mother and newborns.

“Women pregnant with quadruplets face a 90% risk of developing preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure,” the organization wrote.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine said the average pregnancy duration for quadruplets is 30 weeks, and the average birth weight is about 2 pounds, 14 ounces.

Click to play video: 'Oh baby! Edmonton couple to become 6th set of Alberta parents to welcome quadruplets'
Oh baby! Edmonton couple to become 6th set of Alberta parents to welcome quadruplets
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices