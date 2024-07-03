Menu

Canada

Teen dies after jumping from speeding vehicle, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 11:21 am
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
A 15-year-old from Pinaymootang First Nation is dead after he jumped out of a speeding vehicle last month, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Lundar detachment were called to the scene, at Highway 6 near Road 168 North in the RM of Grahamdale, on June 13. Police say the teen opened the rear passenger door and jumped out, causing severe injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Winnipeg, where he died of his injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

