Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elks’ offensive line gets CFL recognition for Week 4 performance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Filling the seats at Commonwealth Stadium'
Filling the seats at Commonwealth Stadium
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 14, 2024) The 2024 CFL season is underway for the Elks, but there’s still one thing that’s unfortunately lacking: the energy from a full stadium. Jaclyn Kucey has more on the team’s efforts to attract new fans – Jun 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jonathan Edouard and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line were among the top performers on the CFL’s honour roll for Week 4 of the season.

Adams was 27-of-38 passing for 331 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in the Lions’ 24-21 win over Edmonton on Thursday to earn a player grade of 89.5.

Edouard had a defensive tackle, an interception and a knockdown in Toronto’s 30-20 loss to Montreal on Friday to earn a 90.2 rating.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Elks line earned a 66.4 rating. It allowed one sack and allowed Edmonton to put up 98 rushing yards on 15 carries, an average of 6.5 yards per attempt, in the loss to B.C.

The league’s weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks prepare to honour alumni ahead of 75th season'
Edmonton Elks prepare to honour alumni ahead of 75th season
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices