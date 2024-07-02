Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grenadian Montrealers come to terms with devastation from Hurricane Beryl

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 7:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s Caribbean diaspora share concerns, raise money to help victims of Hurricane Beryl'
Montreal’s Caribbean diaspora share concerns, raise money to help victims of Hurricane Beryl
Members of Montreal's Grenadian diaspora are reeling after Hurricane Beryl flattened parts of their country of origin. The storm left a path of destruction across parts of the Eastern Caribbean. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, Grenadian-Montrealer who were focused on throwing an annual festival in the city are now thinking about how to martial relief.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When Montrealer Byron Cameron was a child in Grenada, there was a common saying describing hurricane season in the Caribbean.

“Back home we say, ‘June too soon, July standby, August is a must, September remember and October it’s all over,’ ” he told Global News.

With climate change, however, he warns, “June ain’t too soon no more.”

Beryl, a category 4 hurricane, levelled parts of the country on Monday. It was the biggest storm recorded in the area, this early in the hurricane season. The eye moved north of the main island but ripped through Carriacou and Petit Martinique, the two smaller islands of the tri-island state.

Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, also from Grenada, is still learning about just how bad the storm was.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Well, Carriacou is flattened,” she stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Her family lives just south of the path of the eye of the storm. Still, she’s worried.

“My family is in St. Patrick,” she said. “That was hit also. I can’t reach them and I’ve been trying.”

In the Caribbean, the storm has so far killed at least three in Grenada as well as another in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, another Caribbean country which was also severely hit.

The effects of the storm are being felt in Montreal too. Raeburn-Baynes is preparing for the annual Spice Island Cultural Festival, a four-day celebration of Grenadian culture, planned for the second weekend of July. The Grenadian prime minister is expected, but that is now in question given the destruction in his country.

Trending Now
More on Canada

Raeburn-Baynes now wants to use part of the festival to marshal a relief effort for her home country.

“They need everything,” she stressed. “They need food, they need clothing – all the roofs are gone.”

Cameron’s plans too have changed. The calypsonian was supposed to fly to Grenada Tuesday night but now he has to wait.

“I was supposed to do a performance in a 50th anniversary show,” he explained, “but the show is cancelled.

The country is celebrating 50 years of independence this year and people in Montreal want to use that spirit of celebration to come together. As the storm heads for Jamaica, many point out that in times like this, all the affected islands will band together for mutual support.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices