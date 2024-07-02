SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Jays place Kiner-Falefa on 10-day IL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

The Jays announced the move, which is retroactive to Monday, hours before hosting the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Kiner-Falefa was originally in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Astros before being scratched when his knee felt sore during pre-game warmups.

Houston won the game 3-1.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled infielder Leonardo Jimenez from Triple-A Buffalo and activated him for Tuesday’s game.

Kiner-Falefa was 16-for-38 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs in the 10 games leading up to the series with the Astros.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

