National

Canada

Heritage Park celebrates 60 years and Canada Day

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 6:46 pm
1 min read
Calgary’s Heritage Park celebrates 60 years on Canada Day
WATCH: Canada Day celebrations took place around Calgary on Monday. Meghan Cobb spent the holiday at Heritage Park where the attraction did not just mark Canada’s birthday, but its own as well.
Calgary’s Heritage Park marked two big birthdays Monday. The historical park celebrated 60 years in the community, as well as the 157th Canada Day.

“We tell the story of western Canada’s history, so we’re really excited to be celebrating our birthday on Canada’s birthday,” said Heritage Park’s Carissa Pillay.

“We’re sharing the stories of western Canada since we first started immigrating here, and the peoples who were here many, many years before us, our indigenous people,” she said.

The day was marked with a parade, ceremonial spike drive and birthday cake, along with performances including indigenous dancing.

Bagpipes being played at Heritage Park for the Canada Day parade. Global News

The rain didn’t damper the family activities on offer.

“We love Canada Day, we celebrate it every year and celebrating it here is our tradition,” said Calgarian Michelle Simonelli, who was visiting the park with her two young children.

The Simonelli family was just one of several taking advantage of the celebrations.

“We try to come here and learn a little bit more and engage with the kids,” Brett Switzer said about his family.

“So, being here on the anniversary is something a little more special this year too. “

Switzer added that taking part in community events like Canada Day celebrations is becoming more of a priority as his kids get older.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

