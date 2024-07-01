Heritage Park celebrates 60 years and Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Heritage Park marked two big birthdays Monday. The historical park celebrated 60 years in the community, as well as the 157th Canada Day.

“We tell the story of western Canada’s history, so we’re really excited to be celebrating our birthday on Canada’s birthday,” said Heritage Park’s Carissa Pillay.

“We’re sharing the stories of western Canada since we first started immigrating here, and the peoples who were here many, many years before us, our indigenous people,” she said.

The day was marked with a parade, ceremonial spike drive and birthday cake, along with performances including indigenous dancing.

View image in full screen Bagpipes being played at Heritage Park for the Canada Day parade. Global News

The rain didn’t damper the family activities on offer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We love Canada Day, we celebrate it every year and celebrating it here is our tradition,” said Calgarian Michelle Simonelli, who was visiting the park with her two young children.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Simonelli family was just one of several taking advantage of the celebrations.

“We try to come here and learn a little bit more and engage with the kids,” Brett Switzer said about his family.

“So, being here on the anniversary is something a little more special this year too. “ Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So, being here on the anniversary is something a little more special this year too. "

Switzer added that taking part in community events like Canada Day celebrations is becoming more of a priority as his kids get older.