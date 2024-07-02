Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina marks Canada Day with Government House event, community powwow

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina marks Canada Day with Government House event, community powwow'
Regina marks Canada Day with Government House event, community powwow
It was a Canada Day full of celebration in the Queen City, but also a learning experience for many. Our Katherine Ludwig has more from Wascana Park.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Reginans celebrated Canada Day with multiple events in the city, from a celebration at Government House to a festival and community powwow held in Buffalo Meadows.

Donna Boyle, the communications director for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, said the event at the Government House is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate being Canadian.

“You see people with smiles on their faces, they’re enjoying it,” Boyle said. “We have a lot of new Canadians that come and they’re just proud to be Canadian.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The event featured various performances from performers such as the Boomtown Community Drum Collective, the Qu’Appelle Valley Dancers and Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet Ensemble, and even greetings from Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty.

In the North Central neighbourhood, the Buffalo Arts Institute held an all-day festival and powwow at Buffalo Meadows Park.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We gather to celebrate Buffalo Days. People (also) refer to it as Tatonka Days,” said Brenda Dubois, event helper. “It’s a part of the resurgence to reawaken the Buffalo spirit back in our community…. The buffalo are part of our cultural connections to this land, this community that they call Regina. (which) continues to prosper.”

The day ended with fireworks at Wascana Lake.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices