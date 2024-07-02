Regina marks Canada Day with Government House event, community powwow

Send this page to someone via email

Reginans celebrated Canada Day with multiple events in the city, from a celebration at Government House to a festival and community powwow held in Buffalo Meadows.

Donna Boyle, the communications director for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, said the event at the Government House is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate being Canadian.

“You see people with smiles on their faces, they’re enjoying it,” Boyle said. “We have a lot of new Canadians that come and they’re just proud to be Canadian.”

The event featured various performances from performers such as the Boomtown Community Drum Collective, the Qu’Appelle Valley Dancers and Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet Ensemble, and even greetings from Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty.

In the North Central neighbourhood, the Buffalo Arts Institute held an all-day festival and powwow at Buffalo Meadows Park.

“We gather to celebrate Buffalo Days. People (also) refer to it as Tatonka Days,” said Brenda Dubois, event helper. “It’s a part of the resurgence to reawaken the Buffalo spirit back in our community…. The buffalo are part of our cultural connections to this land, this community that they call Regina. (which) continues to prosper.”

The day ended with fireworks at Wascana Lake.