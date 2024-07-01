Southern Alberta hit by severe summer storm on Sunday night

Parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary, were hit by stormy weather on Sunday night and at one point a tornado warning was even issued in the Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the tornado warning for areas including Nanton, Vulcan, Carmangay, Lomond, Stavely, Claresholm and Parkland.
The weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm “that is possibly producing a tornado.”
“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” ECCC said before the warning was lifted.
In Calgary and surrounding areas, residents experienced rain, hail and powerful wind gusts.
Large pools of water slowed traffic on parts of Deerfoot Trail. The Calgary Police Service told Global News it had received calls about other flooded roads from concerned drivers.
Comments