Canada

Pedestrian fatally struck by freight train in downtown Moncton

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
FILE — - A pedestrian died when hit by a train in downtown Moncton. View image in full screen
FILE photo. A pedestrian died when struck by a train in downtown Moncton on Monday. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS
A pedestrian died after being struck by a Canadian National Railway train early Monday in Moncton, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Police said first responders arrived at the scene of the incident, which occurred on Saint George Street in the city’s downtown, at about 6:10 a.m.

“Hopefully, we can determine the cause of the incident in the next few days or weeks,” said Staff Sgt. Stéfane Paré-Lemire, adding that the incident occurred on the corner of Robinson Street and Victoria Street.

Police said they are unable to disclose any details about the person who died as efforts are still being made to contact the victim’s family.

Several streets were closed following the collision but have since reopened, according to a social media post from New Brunswick RCMP on Monday afternoon.

Officials are searching for surveillance footage of the collision, police said, and are receiving assistance from the coroner’s office as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

