Police seek suspect, probe suspected hate crimes after 2 Toronto synagogues vandalized

Toronto police say they’re investigating a pair of suspected hate-motivated offences after two city synagogues were damaged early Sunday morning.
They allege a person, who they have yet to identify, threw rocks through the windows of one synagogue at around 3 a.m. before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.
About half an hour later, police allege a stone was hurled through the window of another Jewish place of worship.
Police allege the same suspect is responsible for both attacks.
The suspect is described as between 5’7 and 5’9, wearing a light-coloured jacket, and a black helmet with a visor.
Police say residents can expect to see an increased police presence near the synagogues.
