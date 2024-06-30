Leafs re-sign Max Domi, Timothy Liljegren

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed forward Max Domi to a four-year contract on Sunday.

The average annual value is US$3.75 million.

The 29-year-old had 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) across 80 regular-season contests for the Leafs in 2023-24. He added four points (one goal, three assists) in seven playoff games.

Domi has 417 points (130 goals, 287 assists) in 661 regular-season games over the course of his nine-year NHL career with Arizona, Montreal, Columbus, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto. He has seven goals and 19 assists in 50 career playoff games.

The Leafs also re-signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract. The average annual value of the deal is US$3 million.

The 25-year-old had 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 55 regular-season games for the Leafs in 2023-24 and added one assist in six playoff games. Liljegren was a first-round pick (17th overall) by Toronto in the 2017 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.