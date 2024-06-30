After years of delay, Fredericton’s revitalized Officers’ Square officially re-opens

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people gathered in Fredericton’s Officers’ Square on Friday night to watch the official re-opening of the space.

The vision for the revitalization survived public outcry over the historic site, the discovery of Acadian and Indigenous artifacts, and changing of ownership from the province to the city.

“I hope that they see it as a public gathering space. I hope when they drive by that they see it as a place where everyone is welcome,” Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said in an interview.

The project ultimately cost $11.5 million, in part due to delays that stretched the project timeline to six years. But Rogers said those were necessary.

“It’s worth it. We had to take pause on a few occasions to do things right, to hear what the public wanted in their space,” she said.

'Like we're setting the reset button'

A main focus of the event was Wolastoqey communities. The ceremony was opened by Wolastoqey Grand Chief Ron Tremblay, followed by Wolastoqiyik Dancers and a speech by Sitansisk Chief Allan Polchies Jr.

Tremblay said Indigenous voices should be the first at festivals and ceremonies. For him, the city’s collaboration with the Wolastoqey is part of a renewed partnership.

“It’s like we’re setting the reset button to when the first settlers came here. We should have had a more collaborative relationship, instead of imposing their ways on us,” he said in an interview.

In a speech, Rogers said that’s part of being treaty people.

“We entered in this together. We entered in treaties of friendship, peace, and mutual respect between equal nations, and that’s what we’re seeing here tonight,” she said on Friday.

Renovations

Changes to the square include a new skating rink and walkway, a stage and a seating area.

“It’s beautiful, like it was really overdue. It’s beautiful, the stage is perfect, the grass area is great, and of course during the winter you have the ice rink,” said resident Isabelle Beaulieu, who has lived in Fredericton for 20 years.

Another resident, Joe Turgeon, said he taught his sons how to skate on the new rink.

“It’s nice to see downtown evolving and becoming more of a community place for people to gather and see things like this happening, and just enjoy downtown Fredericton,” he said.

Musician Jeremy Dutcher kicked off GarrisonFest, a series of free concerts held throughout the long weekend.

“I think it’s bringing entertainment to the city as you can see, a place for people to gather. I think it’s perfect,” said Carrie Waller, another attendee.