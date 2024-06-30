Suspect steals RV, officer fires gun during arrest at Lloydminster campground: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after an Alberta RCMP officer was involved in a shooting in Lloydminster, Alta., on Saturday night.

Mounties said the officer was responding to a weapons complaint around 7:10 p.m. near the Weaver Park Campground.

A foot chase led police into the campground, where a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards the officer, police said.

“This resulted in the RCMP officer discharging his service pistol. In his attempt to escape the suspect collided with civilian vehicles, disabling the RV and was then apprehended,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“The suspect was not injured, however, several civilians were injured as a result of the collision. The officer involved also sustained minor injuries.”

RCMP said the province’s director of law enforcement has directed the RCMP to investigate the circumstances of Saturday’s shooting.

Police also said internal review processes are underway to determine what took place.

As the investigation continues, officers say residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area of Weaver Park Campground.