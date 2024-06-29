Edmonton Elks take receiver Mathis in CFL supplemental draft

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Elks took receiver Zach Mathis in the CFL supplemental draft on Saturday.

Edmonton gave up a 2025 first-round pick for the six-foot-seven, 203-pound North Dakota State University player who recently completed his Canadian citizenship.

Mathis had 46 catches, 665 yards and six TDs in 13 starts last season. He recently attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mini-camp.

In May, Edmonton also landed Antonio Alfano, a defensive tackle from Lackawana College, in a CFL supplemental draft.

The Elks forfeited a ’25 eighth-round pick to take Alfano.