Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks take receiver Mathis in CFL supplemental draft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Elks took receiver Zach Mathis in the CFL supplemental draft on Saturday.

Edmonton gave up a 2025 first-round pick for the six-foot-seven, 203-pound North Dakota State University player who recently completed his Canadian citizenship.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Mathis had 46 catches, 665 yards and six TDs in 13 starts last season. He recently attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mini-camp.

Trending Now

In May, Edmonton also landed Antonio Alfano, a defensive tackle from Lackawana College, in a CFL supplemental draft.

The Elks forfeited a ’25 eighth-round pick to take Alfano.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices