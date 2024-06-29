SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays designate Mayza for assignment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have designated reliever Tim Mayza for assignment.

The team recalled right-hander Jose Cuas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Toronto also made Cuas active for Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Yankees.

Cuas had been claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Sunday from the Chicago Cubs.

The move comes after Mayza surrendered five earned runs without recording an out in Friday’s 16-5 loss to New York, bumping his earned-run average to 8.03 in 35 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old Mayza, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jays, had a career-best 1.52 ERA in 69 showings in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

