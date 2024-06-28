Menu

Crime

‘Hot spots’ targeted by Calgary police to make public places more accessible

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 8:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Hot spots’ targeted by Calgary police to make public places more accessible'
‘Hot spots’ targeted by Calgary police to make public places more accessible
WATCH: Charges have been laid against seven people believed to be street-level drug traffickers after a sting at “hot spot locations” in Calgary’s downtown core and on transit. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.
Everyday, Madeline Foy weaves around trouble in an effort to help people. She buys newspapers at a store by the 8th Street C Train station and takes them to seniors living in East Village.

“The are drugs and alcohol, it is horrible. You have to really hold onto your walker or hang onto your purse if you’re walking here. It is so bad,” Foy said on Friday, going for a walk near Century Gardens.

Despite being robbed once, the 70-year-old is not deterred by what she sees near her home.

In fact, she hands out scarves and mitts to people in need on the train platform.

“One guy I walked up to, he was cold. So I asked him and he went for his pocket and I said: ‘Don’t stab me. I’m just giving you something for free.’ I am terrified out here too,” Foy recalled.

Click to play video: 'New report recommends several changes to address social disorder in Calgary'
New report recommends several changes to address social disorder in Calgary

In an effort to make public spaces comfortable and accessible, Calgary police recently partnered with Transit Public Safety and Calgary Community Standards to disrupt drug trafficking at a number of “hot spots” in the downtown and along the CTrain line.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Seven people were arrested.

The suspects face a total of 47 charges for drug trafficking, breaches of court-imposed conditions, fraud and weapons-related charges.

Police say the behaviour demonstrated by these individuals can make people feel unsafe in public spaces.

Click to play video: 'Alberta reallocating mental health and addictions care into 2 organizations'
Alberta reallocating mental health and addictions care into 2 organizations
Calgary police say they recognize that street-level drug traffickers may be trapped in addiction.

“Throughout this operation, we worked with an AHS clinician to offer support and diversion courts in our city to ensure those who are candidates can be offered opportunities to access resources and the help they may need to find a different path,” said Insp. Jason Bobrowich in a news release on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Calgary transit survey suggests security changes having an impact'
Calgary transit survey suggests security changes having an impact

“I feel sorry for them, but you can only help so much,” Foy said. “First of all, there’s no housing. They need more professional help.”

Last summer, new basketball courts opened at Century Gardens by the 8th Street train station.

The thinking being, if areas like that are activated, there’s a hope of elevating what goes on. On Friday afternoon, the courts were well used by people getting some outdoor exercise.

Rhys Williams enjoys shooting hoops at the new court but he’s wary of the drug use and he keeps an eye on more vulnerable users of the green space.

“I see a lot of suspicious activity. I don’t really feel that safe sometimes with people walking up to your stuff. For the most part, people leave you alone, but you never know,” Williams said.

Click to play video: 'Police operation at Calgary CTrain stations leads to numerous charges'
Police operation at Calgary CTrain stations leads to numerous charges

 

