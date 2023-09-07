Menu

Lifestyle

City of Calgary hosting free 3-on-3 basketball event at Century Gardens

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 12:08 pm
The city of Calgary is hosting an event on Sunday, Sept. 10 to unveil the new Century Gardens basketball tri courts. View image in full screen
The City of Calgary is hosting an event on Sunday, Sept. 10 to unveil the new Century Gardens basketball tri-courts. The City of Calgary Newsroom
The City of Calgary is hosting a free, family-friendly celebration with 3-on-3 basketball games, live music and entertainment.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 to unveil the new Century Gardens basketball tri-courts.

“We believe that a thriving downtown is the heartbeat of our city, and by investing in great community spaces, like Century Gardens, we are helping to build a stronger, more connected and resilient downtown for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Sheryl McMullen, manager of investment and marketing for the city’s Downtown Strategy.

Three-on-three basketball games will run throughout the afternoon, and the first 20 players to sign up will receive a free basketball. Sign-up for the games starts at 11 a.m.

The Century Gardens Sport Court was made possible through a partnership between the City of Calgary’s Downtown Strategy, the Calgary Parks Foundation and the Calgary Surge.

The event is taking place at Century Gardens 826 8 St. S.W. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also include food trucks, a chalk walk artist, dance performances and more. Visit calgary.ca/exploredowntown for event updates, including weather-related information.

Century Gardens basketball tri-courts View image in full screen
Century Gardens basketball tri-courts. Courtesy: The city of Calgary

Location: Century Gardens
Address: 826 8 Ave. S.W.

