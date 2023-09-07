City of Calgary hosting free 3-on-3 basketball event at Century Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is hosting a free, family-friendly celebration with 3-on-3 basketball games, live music and entertainment.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 to unveil the new Century Gardens basketball tri-courts.

“We believe that a thriving downtown is the heartbeat of our city, and by investing in great community spaces, like Century Gardens, we are helping to build a stronger, more connected and resilient downtown for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Sheryl McMullen, manager of investment and marketing for the city’s Downtown Strategy.

Three-on-three basketball games will run throughout the afternoon, and the first 20 players to sign up will receive a free basketball. Sign-up for the games starts at 11 a.m.

The Century Gardens Sport Court was made possible through a partnership between the City of Calgary’s Downtown Strategy, the Calgary Parks Foundation and the Calgary Surge.

The event is taking place at Century Gardens 826 8 St. S.W. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also include food trucks, a chalk walk artist, dance performances and more. Visit calgary.ca/exploredowntown for event updates, including weather-related information.

View image in full screen Century Gardens basketball tri-courts. Courtesy: The city of Calgary

