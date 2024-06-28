Alberta is banning phones in classrooms. Will Saskatchewan follow suit?

After Alberta announced it would be banning cellphones in kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms starting in the fall, questions are circulating on whether or not Saskatchewan will follow suit.

At an event Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was asked about the decision and if the ban could be implemented here.

“That is something I think it’s fair to say that not only us, but other provinces are having to look at as well and really ensuring that the learning environment that we have in our, K-12 system is paramount,” Moe said.

“The discussion that we’ve had in this province over the last number of months has been around how best do we support our educators so that they in turn can support our students.”

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides has said cellphones can help with learning, but they can also be a distraction and lead to cyberbullying.

He said there will be exceptions for students who use phones for health needs, such as monitoring blood sugar levels, or for specialized learning.

Otherwise, personal devices must be turned off and stored out of sight during class time. School internet networks will also have to limit access to social media, Nicolaides said.

Alberta will be the fourth province to implement a cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec, Ontario and B.C.

As for Saskatchewan, Moe said the province will continue to look at the idea throughout the summer before the return to class.

Samantha Becotte, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, said cellphones are tools that students will need to know how to use appropriately.

“Whatever policy comes forward from the government here in Saskatchewan, I would hope that they’re collaborating with the teachers, the professionals in those areas and ensuring that their voice is heard within those policies,” Becotte said.

“Teachers need to have the autonomy to do what’s best for their students, and in some cases that means using technology as a tool that supports students learning.”

Becotte went on to say cellphones do create a distraction and students need to learn how to manage that distraction.

She also said students having access to social media and technology can have downsides when it comes to mental health. However, she said she believes a ban on phones isn’t the right solution but rather teaching students how to deal with these issues.

“Students need to know how to manage the their personal devices, to0,” she said. “At some point they’re going to be out of their public education and they’re going to become adults. They need to have the skills to be successful with the with their personal devices….

“I remember being a student in high school and having my math teacher saying, ‘you’re never going to carry around a calculator in your pocket.’ But now every person mostly is carrying around a personal device that has a calculator on it.

“And so we have to adjust the ways that we teach students, and teach them how to be responsible with these tools.”