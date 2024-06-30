Canada Day fireworks can come with risks. How to stay safe

If you’re planning to set off fireworks this Canada Day weekend, some fire chiefs say you should take safety precautions before doing so or skip doing it yourself and attend a fireworks show instead.

Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, told Global News that when it comes to fireworks, the organization’s stance is clear.

“Our first and foremost concern is your safety and the safety of the public,” he said. “We do have a position, and we believe that fireworks should only — and I repeat, only — be used by certified professionals.”

Fireworks can be purchased legally in Canada by anyone 18 and older, though the federal government notes they should always be purchased from a reputable retailer that sells products that meet the country’s safety rules and standards.

But though it’s advised to leave the lighting of fireworks to the professionals, McMullen says there are things you can do to ensure your safety.

Before you even purchase fireworks, check to ensure the regulations around their use in your city and even your province as the devices are still considered explosive and have led to injuries.

“You don’t want to be held responsible for the damage that you caused yourself or somebody else’s property, because you’re doing it illegally to begin with,” McMullen said.

If you can set off fireworks in your community, after you’ve purchased them legally, read the instructions provided by the manufacturer. This will give you an idea of where you can discharge them and how much distance should be given between the fireworks and those who have come to view them.

In addition, the Canada Safety Council (CSC) advises to put fireworks on a hard, flat and level surface to ensure stability and check the wind to ensure it’s blowing away from spectators.

The council adds to light only one item at a time, to wear protective equipment for your eyes and hands, not to lean over a firework and not to use them if you are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

McMullen adds that fireworks also can start fires on property or spark wildfires — another reason to be aware of weather conditions, including how dry the environment is.

“Fires start with one ember, one spark. These devices that we’re talking about today, fireworks will put off those embers and those sparks that we’re talking about,” he said. “So please be very careful if you choose to do this.”

If you do decide to hold your own fireworks show, the CSC says to ensure proper disposal of them after their use and that includes immersing sparklers in a bucket of sand to cool them down after they burn out as they remain very hot.